Exhausted, but commited, local women return from March

The roughly 50 women from the Manatee and Sarasota area who rode all night on a chartered bus Friday to join Saturday morning’s Women’s March on Washington D.C. were returning home exhausted and wet Sunday but with a unified mission, one bus rider said.
The women made the trip not simply to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president but to advocate for anyone who could be marginalized in the next four years, said Pam Nolan, one of the local organizers.
“We went up to show our resolve to stand up for all people’s rights, but since they appear to be threatened by the new regime, we especially want to stand shoulder to shoulder with women, LGBT, disabled and immigrant communities, for the education and health care of future generations, for our planet,” Nolan texted 2 p.m. as the Rally bus made its way back to the DeSoto Square mall in Bradenton.
“The upwelling of goodwill and respect, kindness for all, even those showing support for dissenting opinions, in DC yesterday was truly awe-inspiring,” Nolan added. “Today we march. Tomorrow, we rest. But Monday we act.”
The chartered bus was running an hour or more late and Nolan expected its return to be between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The bus was dropping some passengers off in Lakeland, Nolan added.
“We’re really burned out and wet,” the exhausted Nolan said, explaining that rain storms in South Carolina and Georgia found their way into the bus.
“The bus leaked like a sieve,” Nolan added.
Pam Nolan, local participant in Women’s March on Washington
According to estimates, the Manatee and Sarasota women were among a Washington crowd of roughly 500,000 who gathered the day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
“There was no pushing, no fighting,” Nolan said of the March. “We passed by people holding Right to Life posters. Everyone respected First Amendment rights.”
The Women’s March on Washington started as a Facebook post in November by Teresa Shook, a retired woman from Hawaii.
Feminist Gloria Steinem, 82, spoke at the march and said, “This is the upside of the downside. This is an outpouring of democracy like I’ve never seen in my very long life.”
“Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always stronger together.”
All combined, Saturday’s demonstrations involved more than one million in Washington and in cities around the country and the world.
