5 hurt in 7-vehicle crash that shuts down Clearwater road

CLEARWATER Seven vehicles, including a school bus and a fire department rescue vehicle, were involved in a Friday afternoon crash in Clearwater.
The crash happened on Sunset Point Road under U.S. 19. .
Five people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Two Clearwater Fire Rescue employees were among those hospitalized.
The Pinellas County Schools bus had 15 children on board, but none was injured. A backup school was dispatched to the scene to pick up students and take them home.
Authorities said it appeared that a vehicle did not yield to a fire department vehicle, which triggered the crash.
All lanes of Sunset Point Road were shut down Friday afternoon
