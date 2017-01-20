Bus leaves for Womens March on Washington from Bradenton

Mary LaVigne is weighed down with bags and a sign as she prepares to board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Lisa DeCarlo of Ft. Myers boards a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A long line forms as a bus readies to leave from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A woman waits in line to board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Women prepare to board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Women board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Women stand in line to board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A car with pink balloons signals the parking area for women preparing to board a bus leaving from the DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton on Friday afternoon to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com