A nation cheers, and fears, as Trump’s moment looms

1:07 Local sewing guild chapter uses fair to teach sewing to next generation Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:59 Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Feb. 4

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:30 Making short putts consistently.mp4

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

0:27 Mnuchin: I did not run a foreclosure machine