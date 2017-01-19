She’s accused of collecting cash donations for a disabled veteran, but he didn’t need them

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case Pause

1:55 Manatee County receives $60K grant to build artificial reef

1:31 Powerboat Superleague tabs large field for Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:37 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Feb. 25

2:26 Manatee County installs first StoryWalk Trail at Bennett Park

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

0:44 Anna Maria Island beach therapy

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide