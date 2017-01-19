Severe thunderstorms possible for the weekend

Though the weekend will see a nice start with Friday’s mild temperatures and some sun, the rest of the weekend looks less dry.
Friday may see some isolated showers, according to Bay News 9, but is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a possible low in the mid-60s.
Juli Marquez: Enjoy another nice afternoon because there are changes coming this weekend. https://t.co/3nSImYcBJH pic.twitter.com/Bk5w03vzRw— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) January 19, 2017
Dense fog is also possible Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
But the National Weather Service predicts strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected after 1 p.m. Saturday, increasing to a 30 percent chance that night, according to NWS. Saturday’s high is expected to be near 78 degrees.
Sunday, showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and into the night, with a nigh near 77.
Saturday and Sunday’s lows are expected to be in the 60s.
The possible approaching weather could create rip currents and dangerous boating conditions.
Bay News 9 reports that with a squall line developing in front of the cold front, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Showers are predicted to continue into Monday, with NWS showing a 30 percent chance and a high near 70. Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 72.
