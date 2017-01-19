Racing boats ready to rumble back into Bradenton

As Mike Young, owner and president of the Hydrocross jet ski competitions said at Thursday’s Bradenton Area River Regatta press conference, “It’s time to kick the tires and light the fires.”
The third annual regatta is set to kick off on the morning of Feb. 4 with the annual St. Stephens 5K run, which starts at 8 a.m. from the corner of Old Main Street and Barcarrota Avenue across the Green Bridge into Palmetto and back again. The bridge will be closed throughout the event and will open some time after the Zambelli Fireworks show scheduled to start around 6:45 p.m.
The DeSoto Historical Society will once again have a kids fishing tournament off the Palmetto Pier with the first 100 anglers getting a free rod and reel. The activities begin in full swing by 10 a.m. on both sides of the river and on the Manatee River with Powerboat Superleague Formula 2 qualifying.
One of the things that really hits my heart with this event is my grandson got here at 9 in the morning and I figured I’d be taking him home by the afternoon. But he said, ‘No Papa Gene, we’re staying to watch the fireworks.’ So that’s what’s it’s all about, bringing the community together.
Bradenton City Councilman Gene Brown
Superleague president Sam Winer said the 2015 event in Bradenton drew the largest crowd in the league’s 31-year history.
“That is really something,” Winer said. “We did Pittsburgh for 15 years, and I don’t think we’ve ever had a bigger crowd than what we had here.”
Last year’s event was marred by a cold and rainy day, and while attendance was dramatically reduced, thousands still braved the weather. The hope for Feb. 4 is the return of weather the event enjoyed in its inaugural year.
Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston could not attend Thursday’s event due to illness but released a statement prior to the press conference.
“Our expectations are for good weather, great family fun, terrific food and a huge audience turnout that helps put the Bradenton area on the map as a great local and regional destination,” Poston said. “The excitement is building and it will be a great event for our residents and visitors.”
We’re looking forward to a very successful event. Not just for Bradenton or the Bradenton area but the entire county, because this impacts so much in bringing people and giving them an opportunity to see what Manatee County has to offer.
Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant
Councilman Gene Brown represented the city at a news conference, in the mayor’s absence.
“One of the things that really hits my heart with this event is my grandson got here at 9 in the morning and I figured I’d be taking him home by the afternoon,” Brown said. “But he said, ‘No Papa Gene, we’re staying to watch the fireworks.’ So that’s what’s it’s all about, bringing the community together.”
Activities continue to expand into Palmetto, which is celebrating the recent completion of the first of several planned multi-modal trails. Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said the regatta would mark an unofficial grand opening of the city’s new gateway improvements.
“We’re looking forward to a very successful event,” Bryant said. “Not just for Bradenton or the Bradenton area but the entire county, because this impacts so much in bringing people and giving them an opportunity to see what Manatee County has to offer.”
For a full schedule of events, visit bradentonarearegatta.com.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments