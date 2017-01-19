Number of construction projects on U.S. 301 underway

Florida Department of Transportation is enhancing pedestrian safety at two U.S. 301 intersections.
At the intersections at both Victory Road/Amsterdam Avenue and at Erie Road/Old Tampa Road, FDOT is making improvements, including installing sidewalk/crosswalk pedestrian ramps, upgrading pedestrian crossing signals and installing 10-foot sidewalks.
Construction started Jan. 9 and is expected to end late spring depending on weather, according to a FDOT document.
“Construction crews will be working during the daytime and nighttime,” according to the document. “Lane closures are anticipated.”
Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC is completing the approximately $550,000 project.
The pedestrian safety enhancement projects are just two of the projects FDOT is currently working on on U.S. 301.
On U.S. 301 from 19th Street to 60th Avenue, “crews are removing old asphalt and resurfacing the roadway, installing guardrail and new signing and pavement markings,” according to FDOT’s Roadwatch Report. Nighttime and overnight lane closures are expected while Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC is completing the project, which should be done this summer.
New pipes and sidewalk are being installed on U.S. 301 from Canal Road to 19th Avenue East, according to the roadwatch report.
“Expect possible eastbound lane closures through Friday, March 10 while crews are working,” according to the report. “Use caution and expect possible delays.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments