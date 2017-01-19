Portion of this Manatee County road to be closed beginning Monday

A portion of 48th Avenue West will be closed beginning Monday.
Until March 16, 48th Avenue West will be closed between 18th Street West and 26th Street West for a force main replacement project.
“Access will be maintained at all times for local residents,” said Matt Merucci, with the county’s infrastructure inspections.
The road closure is part of the replacement of the existing force main, which was installed in the 1970s, according to Jeff Streitmatter, the county’s project management division manager.
“It’s a 40-year-old cast iron pipe,” he said. “It’s reaching its useful life so we are replacing the pipe.”
Using the horizontal directional drill method, the existing pipe will be replaced with high-density polyethylene pipe, Streitmatter said, adding that 2,800 feet of pipe is being replaced.
“We are not going to cut the road,” he said. “The idea is minimize the tearing up the road.”
The approximately $500,000 project will be completed by DBE Utility Services.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments