Bradenton man suffering from dementia reported missing

A Bradenton man who suffers from dementia was reported missing after being last seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Samuel Donald Heastie, 78, was reported missing after he was last seen walking away from Manatee Memorial Hospital, 206 Second St. E., Bradenton, around 3:30 p.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release. Heastie suffers from dementia and is unaware of his surroundings, police said.
Heastie is described as a black male, 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a brown sweater and black shorts. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heastie is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932- 9300, or Detective Fredy Ordonez at 941-932- 9327.
Comments