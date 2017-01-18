Babysitter arrested in Pasco toddler’s train death

The babysitter of Hunter Fink, 2, was arrested Wednesday following the toddler’s Dec. 12 death.
Fink was struck by a train while in the care of Heather Jean Henderson, 26, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Henderson was charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.
She, along with Cody Williams, were babysitting Fink and his 4-year-old sister.
Authorities said Hunter and his sister were walking along the train tracks with Henderson and Williams. When they realized a train was coming, officials said Williams grabbed the 4-year-old girl and jumped off the bridge – about 8 feet – to safety. The train conductor, meanwhile, also made what effort he could to avert tragedy.
Henderson lives in Zephyrhills.
She’s being detained at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.
Comments