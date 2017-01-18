And the 2017 World Rowing Championships mascot’s name is ...

After 1,373 votes, the 2017 World Rowing Championships announced Wednesday that it has a name for its feathery mascot.
Scully the pelican will represent the international rowing regatta that will be held Sept. 23 to Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.
The other rowing-related names voters chose from included Skylar, Oarson, Paddles and Rowan. Scully got 59.65 percent of the vote.
“Scully” refers to “scull,” or the type of boat that uses oars of the same name to propel it.
The mascot can be booked for school, party and other functions by going to WRCH2017.com, according to a press release.
