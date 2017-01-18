Palmetto residents head to D.C. for Trump's inauguration

Another Monday, another beautiful day on Anna Maria Island. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa and St. Petersburg, and just south of Tampa Bay.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.