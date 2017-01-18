Avoid this portion of University Parkway

Westbound University Parkway will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at the Interstate 75/University Parkway interchange.
As part of construction on Florida’s first diverging diamond interchange, the road will be closed under I-75 at the interchange for both days.
“The contractor anticipates a temporary detour route at the I-75/University Parkway interchange at night/overnight Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. while crews install drainage pipe across University Parkway,” according to the notice. “All ramps will remain open.”
For motorists traveling from east of the interstate, they will be directed to travel north on I-75, exit at 217B, enter southbound I-75 and exit at 213. For motorists traveling north on I-75 and wishing to travel west on University Parkway, they will also be directed to the State Road 70 exit before looping back onto I-75 and exiting at University Parkway.
The closure is part of the $74.5 million project, which is completely federally funded and expected to be completed in time for the World Rowing Championships. Prince Contracting LLC is completing the project.
