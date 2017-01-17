Two Women’s March ‘solidarity marches’ planned in Sarasota

Two solidarity marches in Sarasota are planned in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.
One march, called the “Women’s Empowerment March” will be held at the Ringling College of Art and Design from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at the corner of Bradenton Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Way, according to the event posted on the Women’s March “sister marches” event page.
The other march, sponsored by Action Together Suncoast, will begin at the “Unconditional Surrender” statue at noon to march across the Ringling Bridge.
The purpose of the Washington march is to “send a bold message” that “women’s rights are human rights” to elected leaders on their first day of office, according to the website.
Over 600 “sister marches,” or solidarity marches like those in Sarasota, are planned for the same day in cities across the country, with over 1 million participants having signed up.
Organizers of the events say everyone, including men, are welcome to participate.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
