January 17, 2017 1:15 PM

Deputies search for missing 16-year-old with Asperger’s

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old Bradenton teen.

Cameron Tyler Jordan left his home in the 4900 block of 49th Avenue East sometime overnight Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s possible that he could be on his blue mountain bike.

Jordan is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. He has Asperger syndrome, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

