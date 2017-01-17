Video may show killer’s getaway car

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video footage of what detectives believe is a car driven by the suspect in a double homicide last week.
Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32, were shot to death Friday outside a home in the 5200 block of 15th Street East, in the Oneco neighborhood.
No arrests have been made in the case, but detectives believe the suspect left the area in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
“He was seen leaving this location southbound on 15th Street Court East heading toward 53rd Avenue East,” Sheriff Rick Wells said last week.
Watch on #Periscope: Sheriff Wells giving update on double-homicide investigation. https://t.co/gNueCoj1JX— Jessica De Leon (@JDeleon1012) January 13, 2017
Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
