January 17, 2017 10:22 AM

Video may show killer’s getaway car

By Marc R. Masferrer

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video footage of what detectives believe is a car driven by the suspect in a double homicide last week.

Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32, were shot to death Friday outside a home in the 5200 block of 15th Street East, in the Oneco neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in the case, but detectives believe the suspect left the area in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

“He was seen leaving this location southbound on 15th Street Court East heading toward 53rd Avenue East,” Sheriff Rick Wells said last week.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

