Former Bradenton Police Chief Michael Radzilowski, who retired in February 2016 after 13 years as head of the department and 45 years in law enforcement, prepared a rap video in honor of the recent retirement of Sheriff Brad Steube. Radzilowski rapped and danced in the tribute to Steube, who retired last week after serving as Manatee County sheriff since April 2007 and more than 40 years in law enforcement.