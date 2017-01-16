Manatee High School varsity cheerleaders perform at Manatee County Fair

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.
Former Bradenton Police Chief Michael Radzilowski, who retired in February 2016 after 13 years as head of the department and 45 years in law enforcement, prepared a rap video in honor of the recent retirement of Sheriff Brad Steube. Radzilowski rapped and danced in the tribute to Steube, who retired last week after serving as Manatee County sheriff since April 2007 and more than 40 years in law enforcement.