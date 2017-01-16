News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Local
January 16, 2017 9:45 AM
Ellenton-based Feld explains decision to close Ringling Bros. circus
Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment is closing the Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Circus after 146 years.
Janelle O’Dea
Bradenton Herald
i
Herald staff report
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
[
View the story "Feld explains decision to shutter Ringling Bros. circus" on Storify
]
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Local
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:19
Circus fans at the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota reflect on dramatic news
Pause
0:59
East Bradenton's stinky situation
1:27
New College students take stock market crash course
0:41
Citizens protest Mosaic Company in downtown Bradenton
0:36
Manatee County Fair dairy show
1:10
Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide
3:08
Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe
1:39
The last day of the circus in Miami
1:39
The last day of the circus in Miami
7:26
Black in Obama's White House
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food
0:57
3 days ago
Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food
1:16
3 days ago
Manatee County resident starts medical cannabis company
1:16
3 days ago
Manatee County resident starts medical cannabis company
View more video
Local
Students at New College: Buy! Sell! I got hosed!
He became addicted to learning about cannabis at 17. Now he hopes to begin cultivating the product
Director retiring from Partnership to End Homelessness
Search for possible suspect in double-homicide continues
Citizens protest Mosaic’s proposed expansion in Manatee
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments