24th Annual MLK Awards Banquet

A visual montage is played at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
The 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center celebrated honorees Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award, Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
Judge Doug Henderson is sworn in by Chief Judge Charles Williams at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
Peggy Isom acceps the Small Business Award at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
Doretha Pratt accepts The Louise Rogers Johnson Award from Reggie Bellamy at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night include Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
Guests sit at festively decorated tables at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
Amanda Jackson sings at the 24th annual MLK Banquet at the Palmetto Youth Center. Honorees for the night included Judge Doug Henderson, The Edgar Price Award, Peggy Isom, The Small Business Award (R L Tucker Restaurant), Doretha Pratt, The Louise Rogers Johnson Award, Chief Scott Tyler, The Government Award.
Tiffany Tompkins
