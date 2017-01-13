She stole feminine products on Christmas, now she’s charged with grand theft

A Pinellas County woman was arrested Tuesday and faces a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of feminine products.
According to an arrest affidavit, 28-year-old Sarah C. Stark, 28, entered a Largo CVS, located at 3765 Ulmerton Road, on Christmas day and loaded her purse with “various feminine products.”
The report noted Stark, of Largo, admitted to removing products like mosturizers and vibrators from their boxes before putting them in her purse and walking out of the store.
The items stolen from the CVS were worth more than $446, according to the arrest affidavit.
Stark was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft. She has since bonded out of jail, according to jail records.
