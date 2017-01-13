They will steal from your homes while distracting you, cops say

It’s a crime that’s all too common, officials say, and though preventable, it’s happened once again. Homeowners are distracted while another person runs in behind them to steal from the home.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 2200 block of Mission Valley Boulevard in Nokomis.
The victims told officials two people came to their home and claimed to be with a landscaping company hired to cut down trees near their property line, according to a release from the department.
The suspects led the victims to the rear of the property while a third person entered the home, a neighbor’s security footage showed.
Later, the victims noticed items missing from their bedroom, the release stated.
At least two of the suspects were described as Hispanic males in their 30s. A third suspect drove them away in a silver SUV after communicating with walkie-talkies.
Anyone with information on the suspects or had contact with them is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
The release also emphasized timeliness in reporting incidents such as these so deputies can respond while suspects may still be in the area.
To prevent similar crimes, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office recommends:
- Keeping windows and doors locked at all times.
- Always setting home securty system alarms before leaving the home.
- Report unfamiliar or suspicious people knocking on doors, sitting in vehicles or otherwise loitering in the neighborhood.
- Become familiar with routine service providers like landscapers, pest control or pool cleaners used by neighbors.
- If you see something, say something. If something seems suspicious, contact law enforcement immedietly.
Comments