January 13, 2017 9:56 AM

Here’s what’s open, closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Buses

Manatee County Area Transit: Regular service

Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service

Sarasota County Area Transit: Regular service

Government offices

Anna Maria: Closed

Bradenton Beach: Closed

City of Bradenton: Closed

City of Palmetto: Closed

City of Sarasota: Closed

Holmes Beach: Closed

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed

Town of Longboat Key: Regular hours

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Manatee County Tax Collector's Office: Closed

Clerk of Circuit Court

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Supervisor of Elections:

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

Garbage pickup

City of Anna Maria: No interruption of service.

City of Bradenton: No interruption of service.

City of Bradenton Beach: No interruption of service.

City of Palmetto: No interruption of service.

City of Sarasota: No interruption of service.

Holmes Beach: No interruption of services.

Longboat Key: No interruption of service

Manatee County: No interruption of service.

Sarasota County: No interruption of service.

Grocery stores

Detwilers: Regular hours.

Fresh Market: Regular hours.

Publix: Regular hours. Pharmacy: Regular hours.

Winn-Dixie: Regular hours. Pharmacy: Regular hours.

Libraries

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: CLosed.

Post Office

All branches: Closed

Schools

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

The Herald

Business offices: Closed

