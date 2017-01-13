Here’s what’s open, closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Buses
Manatee County Area Transit: Regular service
Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service
Sarasota County Area Transit: Regular service
Government offices
Anna Maria: Closed
Bradenton Beach: Closed
City of Bradenton: Closed
City of Palmetto: Closed
City of Sarasota: Closed
Holmes Beach: Closed
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed
Town of Longboat Key: Regular hours
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Manatee County Tax Collector's Office: Closed
Clerk of Circuit Court
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Supervisor of Elections:
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
Garbage pickup
City of Anna Maria: No interruption of service.
City of Bradenton: No interruption of service.
City of Bradenton Beach: No interruption of service.
City of Palmetto: No interruption of service.
City of Sarasota: No interruption of service.
Holmes Beach: No interruption of services.
Longboat Key: No interruption of service
Manatee County: No interruption of service.
Sarasota County: No interruption of service.
Grocery stores
Detwilers: Regular hours.
Fresh Market: Regular hours.
Publix: Regular hours. Pharmacy: Regular hours.
Winn-Dixie: Regular hours. Pharmacy: Regular hours.
Libraries
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: CLosed.
Post Office
All branches: Closed
Schools
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
The Herald
Business offices: Closed
Comments