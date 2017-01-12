Man in critical condition after a motorcycle, car collide

One person was in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Manatee County.
A 20-year-old Sarasota man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a 2012 Kawasaki EX 650 northound on U.S. 41 south of Braden Avenue, approaching a green light at the intersection shortly before 3 p.m., according to an FHP news release.
A 2014 Kia Forte driven by a 70-year-old woman was traveling southbound through the intersection, also approaching a green light when she failed to see the motorcycle approaching and turned left toward Braden Avenue, according to the FHP.
When the Forte turned, it entered the path of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided. During the impact, the driver of the motorcycle was propelled over the car and landed on the street, according to the FHP.
Reports indicate the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Forte and a 69-year-old passenger were taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, according to reports.
