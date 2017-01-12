Expect delays as crews work on city streets

Martin Luther King Boulevard, Ninth Street West and the intersection between 11th and 12th avenues west will be affected by various construction activities over the next several days.
The city has already shut down a section of roadway between 11th and 12th streets west on Ninth Avenue West for a stormwater drain project. According to Kim Clayback, city infrastructure engineer, that section of roadway will remain closed until Jan. 20.
Once the concrete cures, the city will begin night-paving activities on Ninth Street West from Ninth to 18th avenues west.
Clayback said there will be nightly lane closures for about three days after paving begins, but flagmen will be on site to direct traffic.
A large portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard’s westbound two lanes also will close for about two days beginning Friday.
Florida Power & Light is replacing wooden utility poles with concrete poles as part of an ongoing hardening program to have better hurricane-resistant utility poles in place, Clayback said.
The eastbound lanes of MLK will transition from a two-lane to a one-lane road with one lane being diverted for westbound traffic with flagmen controlling the flow of traffic.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments