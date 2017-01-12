Bob Blalock new distinguished citizen

The Manatee County Distinguished Citizen Award is presented to Bob Blalock by the members of the Manatee River Fair Association. From left are: Jon Neuhauser, Dan West, Bob and Marlene Blalock, Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant and Janelle Esposito. The award recognizes those individuals who have made significant and meritorious contributions to Manatee County in the way of volunteer community service.
Anna Huffman, center, applauds during an event to award the Manatee County Distinguished Citizen.
The Manatee County Distinguished Citizen Award recipient, Bob Blalock, makes a short address after being inducted by the members of the Manatee River Fair Association in cooperation with the Board of Commissioners of Manatee County.
Guests applaud as the Manatee County Distinguished Citizen Award is announced.
Bob Blalock walks to the stage with fair director Dianna Baker after being named the Manatee County Distinguished Citizen.
