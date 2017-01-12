Water main break affecting mobile home park

Eastbound traffic on 53rd Avenue West and Fifth Street West is slightly congested as Manatee County crews work to fix a water main break Thursday.
A portion of Floridana mobile home park — located between Fifth Street West and First Street as well as between 53rd Avenue West and 51st Avenue West — will either have low water pressure or no water at all, according to county spokeswoman Amy Pilson.
Pilson added that it’s unknown how long the water will be turned off until the issue is fixed.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments