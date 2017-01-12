A stalled project near University Parkway may have new life. But what form it takes is yet to be seen.

A stalled office project located near Lakewood Ranch may about to get additional life again.
I-75 Office Park LLC, a subsidiary of Medallion Home, received preliminary approval Thursday of a General Development Plan for a 19.17-acre site located on the east side of Interstate 75 and west of Town Center Parkway. The approval would allow for three development options: 99,516-square feet of office space; 33,200-square feet of office space and a 234-bed assisted living facility; or 160 multi-family residential units on the north end of the property.
“This is good for the county that somebody is willing to pick it up and get through it,” said Scott Rudacille, who represents the applicant.
But since parts of the site have been developed, the existing property owners raised some concerns during Thursday’s hearing.
Mike Arsenault, with Arsenault Dermatology, said his building was the first to be completed on the property.
“There a variety of different plans on the table and they are pretty diverse,” he said.
The four existing buildings could be “dramatically changed” from when the dermatology office purchased the building, Arsenault said.
“It’s in our interest and Medallion’s interest and I believe the county’s interest to complete this project on some level,” he said. “To have it sit vacant is really not helping anybody. The multi-family was the component of this that had the most concern from our point of view.”
Also on Thursday, the planning commission:
- Continued a rezone request to General Commercial for Robin’s Apartments, 2303 First St., Bradenton, until the Feb. 9 planning commission meeting due to an advertising error.
- Recommended for approval a preliminary site plan for a 118-room hotel along with nearly 139,000 square feet of commercial/retail shopping center in the Parrish area. The Imperial Lakes Commercial project would be located south of Buffalo Road and east of Interstate 75.
- Recommended for approval a rezone of 9.75 acres to Planned Development Commercial for an approximately 51,000-square-foot commercial/retail development including a car wash. The project is located on the southeast and southwest corners of State Road 64 and School House Road and north of the Lena Road Landfill property.
