People prepare swine, dairy and midway for fair's opening

A taste of what goes on at the fairgrounds before the gates open to the public Thursday.
Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Local

Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2011

The Pittsburgh Pirates held open tryouts for singers interested in singing the National Anthem during Spring Training home games at McKechnie Field in Bradenton. Here are some of the singers who participated. Their performances have been edited into one song. Filmed on February 5th, 2011.

Editor's Choice Videos