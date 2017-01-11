Niece, man charged with helping accused cop killer

A niece and an associate of Markeith Loyd have been accused of helping the man wanted in connection with the slaying of Orlando Police Officer Debra Clayton.
Lakensha Smith-Loyd, Markeith Loyd’s niece, was arrested Wednesday on charges she helped the accused cop-killer by picking up money for him Saturday, Jan. 7, at the restaurant at which he worked.
Zarghee Mayan, 33, meanwhile, is accused of giving "inconsistent statements" to authorities about the 41-year-old Loyd, according to his Orange County arrest affidavit released Wednesday.
Markeith Loyd is accused in the slaying of Clayton, who was shot at an Orlando Wal-Mart as she confronted him about the December shooting death of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend.
According to the affidavit, deputies reached out to Mayan on Dec. 14, 2016, less than a day after 24-year-old Sade Dixon was shot to death in her Orlando home. Her brother, Ronald Allen Stewart, was also shot and critically hurt. Dixon was Loyd's ex-girlfriend, with whom he had previously lived.
Mayan at first denied having contact with Loyd. Later, he told deputies that Loyd went to his workplace, Texas Fried Chicken at 400 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, threatened him with a gun and told him to drive to various locations. While Mayan drove Loyd around, Loyd said he shot his girlfriend "and he would (shoot) any cops if they tried to stop him," the affidavit said.
However, when authorities reached out to Mayan on Monday, he told them a different story. This time, Mayan said Loyd climbed into his vehicle and asked Mayan to drive him to a location. Mayan told authorities that Loyd did not threaten him but took him to the place Loyd asked him to go.
The affidavit said Mayan gave $200 to a Loyd family member, who was supposed to give the money to Loyd later. It also said Mayan gave Loyd food at his workplace and noticed that Loyd was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Mayan was charged Tuesday night with accessory after the fact to first degree murder with a firearm. No bond has been set. Investigators announced Tuesday that they would be obtaining arrest warrants for those who have helped Loyd since last month's murder and prosecuting them.
Currently, the reward for information leading to the capture of Markeith Loyd has been raised to $100,000, authorities announced Tuesday — more than 24 hours after an Orlando Police officer was shot and killed outside of a Wal-Mart.
Anyone with information on Loyd's location is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). The reward for information is $100,000.
