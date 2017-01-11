Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

Bradenton police had already begun an aggressive education campaign to reduce jaywalking prior to a report highlighting pedestrian fatalities.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Local

Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2011

The Pittsburgh Pirates held open tryouts for singers interested in singing the National Anthem during Spring Training home games at McKechnie Field in Bradenton. Here are some of the singers who participated. Their performances have been edited into one song. Filmed on February 5th, 2011.

Health News

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

Editor's Choice Videos