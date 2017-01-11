Food, fun and entertainment: the Manatee County Fair is here

More than 150 swine have arrived. The midway has been assembled, complete with four new rides. And the famed fair food is ready to fill hungry stomachs.
The 2017 Manatee County Fair is here.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and running through Sunday, Jan. 22, Palmetto’s Manatee County Fairgrounds will be bustling with thousands of Manatee County residents and visitors enjoying the 101st annual fair.
When the fair gates open Thursday, the exhibit buildings as well as the Belle City Amusements Midway will as well. The swine show will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re just looking for everyone to come out have a wonderful time here at the fair with their families and just make memories,” said Daniel West, fair manager. “All of those young people that come out to our fair, they tend to come back and enjoy years later just because of the memories of coming with their parents and grandparents from former years.”
On the heels of the 2016 fair, which was the 100th, the 2017 fair’s theme is “Fair Fun 101,” which emphasizes agriculture education at the fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto.
“We want to educate the citizens of Manatee County about the importance of agriculture here in Manatee County,” West said. “We’d like for them to come out and just enjoy watching our youth in action in our livestock program and folks that are exhibiting in our arts and crafts department and just come out and have a wonderful time at the Manatee County Fair with wonderful entertainment, fair food and all the wonderful rides that we have on the midway.”
In Manatee County, it is a total county fair, West said.
“We’re not the smallest fair in the state,” he said. “We’re not the largest. We are kind of nestled right in the middle. But we have one of the largest youth livestock programs in the state of Florida for a single county, with over 600 exhibitors in the youth livestock.
Manatee River Fair Association President Jon Neuhauser said he hopes this year’s fair will be even bigger and better than last.
“Year in and year out we put on a fantastic fair,” he said. “I think it’s going to be better.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
