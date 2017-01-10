A pursuit that started in Bradenton ended in South Venice, now four people are in custody

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday night after the driver led deputies on a pursuit, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Three women, ages 20, 22, and 40, along with a 31-year-old male were in a Honda Civic that officials said was stolen.
Deputies started following the vehicle near the 4300 block of of 14th Street West Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m., according to the release.
The pursuit continued south until turning onto 55th Avenue West, going to 26th Street West and then continuing to Florida Boulevard. The vehicle avoided several sets of stop sticks along Florida Boulevard as it continued south on 14th Street West, the release stated.
The Watch Unit (helicopter) took over the pursuit near University Parkway and U.S. 41. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office joined in the chase while Manatee County units were ordered to stop.
All four occupants of the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody in south Venice where the pursuit finally ended, according to the release.
Charges are forthcoming, the release stated.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments