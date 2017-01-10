Reward for Orlando cop shooting suspect raised to $100,000

The reward for a man suspected of shooting an Orlando Police sergeant and his pregnant ex-girlfriend in separate incidents was increased Tuesday to $100,000.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the reward is being raised from $60,000 as the manhunt entered its second day, according to the Associated Press.
The reward is now $100,000. Help us locate Markeith Loyd. Call 911 or @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Odinqn5b09— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017
#BREAKING Reward for capture of Markeith Lloyd raised to $100,000. He's suspected of shooting and killing @OrlandoPolice officer. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/sUJLtVZdcU— Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) January 10, 2017
Markeith Lloyd, 41, already a convicted felon, was wanted for questioning in the Dec. 13 shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
A tipster alerted Sgt. Debra Clayton Lloyd about Lloyd inside a nearby Walmart Monday morning, and she approached him in the parking lot.
Lloyd allegedly fired several shots that later killed Clayton. He is still on the run.
Orange County deptuty Norman Lewis died in a motorcycle crash during the manhunt Monday.
Anyone with information on Lloyd or his whereabouts should contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Authorities said they have received 300 tips from the public and are preparing warrants for people who may have helped Lloyd evade custody, according to the Associated Press.
OPD @ChiefJohnMina talks about why we honor Master Sgt. Debra Clayton's patrol vehicle in front of OPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/2ca9uHjurJ— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017
