Driver of semitrailer that fell from I-75 cited for using cell phone

The driver of the semitrailer that flipped over the Interstate 75 barrier last week was cited for using a cell phone while operating a commercial motor vehicle when the crash occurred.
Dash camera video footage revealed the 49-year-old driver’s cell phone usage, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Tuesday.
Tampa: Video depicts driver cutting off Semi on Jan 4 causing driver to overturn from I-75 onto Fowler Avenue. pic.twitter.com/MAeRNWGlFk— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 10, 2017
Tampa: 2nd video depicts driver distracted by cell phone as crash occurs and Semi plummets to Fowler Ave from I-75. pic.twitter.com/WDvASCyNav— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 10, 2017
The driver, from Zephyrhills, was transporting recycled debris around 6:46 a.m. Jan. 4 on northbound I-75 when another car changed lanes in front of the semitrailer, according to FHP.
The driver tried to avoid a collision, swerving to the outside shoulder.
But the semitrailer hit the barrier wall, overturned and fell from the overpass to Fowler Avenue. Debris spilled from the trailer onto the roadway where two other vehicles struck some of the debris. No one was injured after hitting debris, but the driver of the semitrailer was treated for serious injuries at a nearby hospital.
Multiple lanes of traffic were closed for several hours, according to FHP.
The vehicle that initially changed lanes in front of the trailer has not yet been located, according to FHP. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the FHP at 813-631-4020.
Comments