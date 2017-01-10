Lanes opened, drivers ticketed after crashes on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

All lanes are now open on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after two crashes occurred in the same area Tuesday morning.
All northbound lanes were opened around 2:15 p.m. and southbound lanes were opened after 1 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Both crashes occurred near mile maker 11, the first shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes while the second happened about 10 minutes later in the southbound lanes.
The first crash at 10:56 a.m. involved an overturned dump truck that spilled a load of dirt. The driver of the dump truck hauling dirt was ticketed for careless driving after failing to maintain its lane, striking the rear of a truck parked on the shoulder due to a flat tire, according to FHP.
In the second crash, in the southbound lanes at approximately 11:09 a.m., a 2001 Honda CRV was stopped due to stopped traffic ahead. The driver of a 2010 Honda Civic failed to stop behind the CRV while attempting to change lanes and struck the rear of the CRV, according to FHP.
After the impact, the CRV was propelled into the outside barrier wall and overturned, closing some southbound lanes for more than two hours.
The driver of the Civic was ticketed for careless driving.
Motorists were hurt in both crashes, all sustaining minor injuries, according to reports.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments