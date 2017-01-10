After six years, it’s bye bye, Food and Wine on Pine

Every spring for the past six years, Food and Wine and Pine has been one of the most popular events on Anna Maria Island, drawing thousands of people to Pine Avenue to sample the community’s food, art, wine and music.
So the announcement came as a surprise. The 2016 Food and Wine on Pine, the announcement said, would be the last. The event has been canceled, apparently for good.
The festival was one of the most popular annual events on the island and generally considered successful, except for the rain-out in 2014.
“So you may ask, why are they canceling it?,” the announcement read. “Short answer is … it’s a lot of work, especially for people who also have full-time jobs and other responsibilities to attend to.”
Hundreds of volunteers worked on Food and Wine on Pine, but coordinating that many volunteers was a lot of work in itself, the announcement read. Organizers decided to end the event after its highly successful 2016 edition in May so they could finish on a high note.
