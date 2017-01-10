Manatee County Fair crowns 2017 pageant winners and courts

Four queens and their courts were crowned during Manatee County Fair pageant competition Jan. 7 at Palmetto High School.
Sadie Montanus took the honor of 2017 Miss Manatee Fair Queen.
Reagan Williams was awarded 2017 Junior Miss Fair Queen.
Hailey Rizza won 2017 Little Miss Fair Queen.
Maebry Paris captured 2017 Mini Miss Fair Queen.
The “Miss” Court included first runner-up Mia Holley and second runner-up Langston Sellars. The “Junior Miss” Court included first runner-up Josephine Hoffner, second runner-up Barbara Frederico and third runner-up Denver Romano.
The “Little Miss” Court included first runner-up Brooke Breton, second runner-up Madyson Greeman, third runner-up Amiyah Ruiz and fourth runner-up Makayla Willis.
The “Mini Miss” Court included first runner-up Faith Geluso, second runner-up Addison Lutz and third runner-up Alexis Leavell.
