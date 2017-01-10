Manatee commission approves tax exemption for new company

Promising to make a total investment of “well over $100 million” over the next few years, Allied New Technologies 2, Inc. will receive a tax exemption, which is projected to be worth $1.2 million over eight years.
Allied New Technologies 2 Inc. will locate a manufacturing facility near Port Manatee, creating 53 jobs by Jan. 1, 2019, with a $53.8 million capital investment.
“Allied is now the largest chlorine re-packager in the Southeastern United States, and Florida’s largest manufacturer of sodium hypochlorite,” the company’s website states.
After the 2013 voter approval of the Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption, Manatee County Commission approved a tax exemption for Allied New Technologies 2 Inc. during Tuesday’s meeting. This is the first such tax exemption in Manatee County.
“It is a great impact for us,” said Karen Stewart, county economic development official. “It’s by the port. It’s port related.”
The facility will be built on approximately 12 acres at 2815 Inland Transport St., Palmetto.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
