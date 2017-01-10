Sunshine Skyway blocked in both directions after crashes

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway bridge are blocked Tuesday morning after two crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Motorists were hurt in both crashes.
The first crash happened about 10:59 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 11. The road was blocked, according to an FHP news release.
The second crash, in the southbound lanes near mile marker 11, happened at 11:15 a.m., and involved an overturned dump truck that spilled a load of dirt. Motorists are able to pass by on the shoulder, according to FHP.
“Motorists should expect delays as troopers and first responders work to clear the roadway,” FHP said.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055
