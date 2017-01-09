Florida was reportedly the only state that didn’t see snow Saturday

Yes, even Hawaii saw snow, according to a report from The Weather Channel published Saturday.
Though it was a cold weekend by Florida standards - seeing highs in the low 70s to the 40s - the state saw no snow or ice, unlike the other 49 states in America late Saturday into early Sunday, The Weather Channel reported.
Charts from the National Weather Service National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center show the trend continued across the lower 48 into Sunday.
Winter Storm Helena ripped through the U.S., leaving behind a trail of snow and ice. Satellite images from NASA show snow-capped volcanic peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island on Saturday, according to the Weather Channel.
Rob Duns, a meteorologist for NBC2 in Southwest Florida wrote a blog post about the state’s lack of snow as well.
Monday, nearly 60 percent of the country was covered by snow, the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center reported, down from 66 percent Sunday and 65 percent Saturday.
A tweet from the National Weather Service in Amarillo, Texas drew The Weather Channel’s attention to the unique circumstance.
Pretty interesting to see looking at the snow analyses, all states except Florida across the lower 48 have some snow cover. pic.twitter.com/l6oLT4MJAH— NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) January 7, 2017
