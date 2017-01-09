Tailgate gives fans a chance to show team spirit

When kickoff finally arrives tonight and the College Football Playoff National Championship game begins, we'll see what all the fuss is about.
From summer heat to crisp fall Saturdays and through the bowl season, college football has reached its zenith. And the roads have led Alabama and Clemson to Raymond James Stadium.
Fan turnout by 3:15 p.m. appeared about even for both teams. By 4 p.m., Bay News 9 reporters counted 12 ESPN trucks outside the stadium about 70,000 feet of cable laid out, 90 cameras and 150 mics.
The Tampa Sports Authority issued the following information to ensure every guest has an enjoyable, safe experience:
PARKING
Parking Lots open at 11:30 a.m.
The College Football Playoff strongly encourages fans with game tickets to purchase parking passes in advance to ease the traffic and parking experience.
Parking passes are available at CFP.CLICKANDPARK.COM and are reserved for fans with game tickets only.
If you are unable to purchase a parking pass prior to game day, there will be limited cash parking available surrounding the stadium.
Cars | $50 | Pre-Paid Parking: Lots 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & Jesuit High School and Al Lopez Park | Pre-Paid ADA Parking:Lots Aand C
RV's | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 *No overnight parking is available on stadium property.
Limousines | $125 | Pre-Paid Parking:Hillsborough Community College (HCC)
Motorcycles | $50 | Lot 14
Bus | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 orHillsborough Community College (HCC)
RIDESHARE/ADDITIONAL PARKING INFORMATION
Guests planning on taking Uber or Lyft to and from the national championship game will be dropped off at the Mass Transit hub near the pedestrian bridge. Pick up at the Rideshare area at Steinbrenner Field, located northwest of Raymond James Stadium.
For drop-off and pick-up areas, disabled parking and any additional parking information please visit www.raymondjamesstadium.com/cfp-national-championship or www.collegefootballplayoff.com/parking
WILL CALL/TICKET RESOLUTION
Box office will open at 12:00 PM on gameday.The box office is located at the south end of the stadium.
CHAMPIONSHIP TAILGATE
12:00 PM-6:30 PM
The event is free for all ticket holders attending the national championship game.
HEADLINER: Dierks Bentley
OPENING ACT: The Shadowboxers
GATES OPEN
5:30PM
PREGAME SHOW
7:30 PM
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Little Big Town
KICKOFF
8:00 PM
STADIUM POLICIES
The following policies will be in effect at Raymond James Stadium, FOR A FULL LIST OF PROHIBITED FAN ACTIONS AND ITEMS PLEASE GO TO WWW.RAYMONDJAMESSTADIUM.COM:
Clear Bag Policy is in effect
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC & do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- One Small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand, with or without handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.
Every guest will be subject to wanding and/or magnetometers. Fans who refuse to be SCREENED will not be admitted into Raymond James Stadium. All individuals, regardless of age, must have a valid game ticket. There will be no re-entry into Raymond James Stadium on game day.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
- Backpacks, duffel bags or large bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
- Cans and bottles
- Coolers
- Fireworks
- Food and/or drinks
- Glass
- Horns
- Lasers
- Illegal drugs
- Pets (Service animals permitted)
- Recreational balls
- Seat cushions
- Sticks/Pom-Poms with stick handles, Poles/Camera/"Selfie" Sticks or extenders
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems & Radio Controlled Model Aircraft/Drones (strictly prohibited on stadium property including parking lots, stadium exterior and inside the stadium)
- Video Cameras
- Weapons
- Any item that could be used as a missile
WIFI
Free wifi is available in Raymond James Stadium. Please note, due to a significant amount of mobile devices in use, wifi could be slower than normal.
It is recommended to bring additional batteries for mobile devices. To connect to the stadium wifi please search for the wireless network called: CFPPUBLIC
SOCIAL MEDIA
