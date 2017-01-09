Book brigade passes hundreds of books to new library at Ringling

Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Kristina Keogh, Dir. of library services, and Dr. Larry Thompson, the College’s president, stack books as hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hundreds of students and donors formed a bucket brigade to pass books from Ringling College's old library into the new Goldstein Library.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com