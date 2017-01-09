Robin's Apartments seek expansion in Bradenton

A rezone request for Robinâ€™s Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. There are also renovations taking place on the property now.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robinâ€™s Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. There are also renovations taking place on the property now.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robin's Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. The parking lot is under construction as new water pipes were laid in preparation for the expansions.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robin's Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robinâ€™s Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. There are also renovations taking place on the property now.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robin's Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. Trenches in the parking lots are for new water pipes for expansion.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robin's Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. There are also renovations taking place on the property now. This room will eventually serve catered meals to residents, acccording to management.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rezone request for Robinâ€™s Apartments goes before the planning the commission Thursday. The request is for a 7.38-acre property located on the east side of 1st Street East and south of U.S. 301. There are also renovations taking place on the property now.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com