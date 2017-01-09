After getting shot in self-defense, road rage suspect arrested

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a road rage incident that ended with him getting shot, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
About 7:15 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 41 and River Road where they found two vehicles, the victim and Carlos Echeverria-Pena, who had suffered two gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
An investigation revealed “Echeverria-Pena approached the victim after a road rage incident and began punching the victim through his window. The victim retrieved his licensed firearm and fired two shots in self-defense,” the news release states.
Echeverria-Pena was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries. After his release, he was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County jail on a charge of burglary of a conveyance with battery. He was released from jail on Sunday after posting $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
