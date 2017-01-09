Police identify suspect in shooting of Orlando officer

An Orlando police officer was shot early Monday near a Walmart store, and the shooter remains at large, according to Orlando police.
A witness told WFTV in Orlando that a female officer was shot nine times by a man wearing a security uniform.
The Orlando County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd.
Law enforcement has been hunting for Loyd since Dec. 13, when investigators say he shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death.
"There is a manhunt underway for murder suspect Markeith Loyd. ... Loyd was spotted today fleeing in a vehicle from the OPD scene at the Princeton Avenue Walmart, by one of our deputies," officials stated, according to News 13.
After the alleged shooting at the Walmart, an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy saw Loyd at North Lane and Pine Hills Drive, according to News 13. When Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex, he allegedly shot at the deputy and also struck his unmarked OCSO vehicle twice, officials explained.
The deputy was unharmed, but Loyd carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, according to officials.
"He later abandoned that vehicle near the intersection of Rosemont and Cinderlane Parkway where a manhunt is underway," officials stated.
Officials described Loyd as armed and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him, but to call 911.
Loyd was named as a suspect last month after his pregrant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, 24, was shot dead at her home. Her brother, Ronald Steward, was also shot and was last listed in critical condition.
Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
BREAKING: OCSO seeking Markeith Loyd. Massive manhunt underway near Cinderlane and Rosemont. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. Murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/VaZFu6CXUG— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017
BREAKING: According to 3 different law enforcement sources--this is the person accused of shooting an Orlando Police officer #WFTV pic.twitter.com/nBi77121tp— Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) January 9, 2017
We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.
BREAKING: Orlando police officer shot multiple times outside Walmart; suspect on the run https://t.co/hECQav0Jah pic.twitter.com/Jpa9LmJtEx— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2017
#WATCH Video report: Orlando police officer shot near John Young Pkwy and Princeton Street. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/ucae5WLqT7— Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) January 9, 2017
Numerous schools near the Wal-Mart at 3101 West Princeton St. have been placed on lockdown because of law enforcement activity, Bay News 9 reported. Students and staff are safe, Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman Lorena Hitchcock said.
Orlando police urged residents to avoid the area of West Princeton Street and John Young Parkway during the manhunt. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are assisting Orlando police.
