Cold front puts big chill on Manatee

Bradenton, it’s cold outside. Winter has finally arrived.
As the cold front dumping snow all up and down the nation’s East Coast made it’s way to Florida on Saturday, it delivered colder and windy conditions to Manatee County.
Overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to drop to 38 degrees, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Diane Kacmarik. Frost is not predicted because there will be windy conditions. Instead, expect a wind chill of 30 degrees.
“For the day, it will be breezy and sunny with the high temperature 54 degrees,” Kacmarik said. “Sunday night will be clear and the winds will be lighter, with a low of 38 degrees.”
Looking into the forecast for the days ahead, Kacmarik said there is no rain in sight. By Monday, highs should be in the mid 60s and by Tuesday highs are expected to climb up to 70s, where Kacmarik expects highs to remain for the rest of the week.
At the Salvation Army shelter in Bradenton it was business as usual, according to one volunteer. They were anticipating more people so they were bringing out more beds. Fees were also waived for those who would normally pay a fee, because of the drop of temperature.
At Tampa International Airport Saturday afternoon, there were 119 delays and 43 cancellations being reported, as of about 4:30 p.m. At Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, four delays were reported as of about 5 p.m.
