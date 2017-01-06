Manatee sheriff’s cruiser struck while deputy tried to assist in a crash

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while the deputy attempted to turn around to help at a crash site, authorities said.
It started when a truck attempted to turn left, spun out and struck two vehicles stopped in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near the intersection of State Road 70 Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The FHP was dispatched to the crash at 7:40 p.m.
Shortly after the first crash, a county deputy was attempting to turn around to help at the scene. The deputy had the cruiser’s emergency lights activated while trying to make the U-turn on U.S. 41, but another driver attempted to pass the deputy in the left lane where they collided, according to deputies at the scene.
There were no reported injuries in either crash, officials noted. However, multiple tow trucks were called to tow the cruiser and other vehicles involved in the crashes.
Multiple lanes of traffic in both directions along U.S. 41 were closed periodically to allow for the tow trucks to reach the vehicles. Some lanes were still blocked shortly after 8:30 p.m.
