Manatee sheriff’s cruiser struck while deputy tried to assist in a crash

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101 Pause

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:33 Watch Gabryelle Francois perform her winning Martin Luther King Jr. essay.

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport