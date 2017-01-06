Possible severe weather on the way closes Farmers’ Market

While threats of severe weather loom, some area events are taking precautions.
In the wake of possible weather issues, the Bradenton Farmers’ Market is closed Saturday, according to a tweet from Realize Bradenton.
The Bradenton Farmers' Market will be CLOSED this Saturday (1/7) due to the potential for severe weather and high... https://t.co/YROT3CJqOd— Realize Bradenton (@RealBradenton) January 6, 2017
Thunder by the Bay’s Cruise for Cash is still on, along with Saturday’s concerts, however a Facebook post encourages those who can’t ride their motorcycles due to the weather to participate in their vehicles.
Saturday's Cruise for Cash is still on! Due to the expected rain in the morning, if you cannot ride your... https://t.co/dqLL5NGKg6— Thunder By The Bay (@thunderbythebay) January 6, 2017
There will be 500 tented seats available for the afternoon and evening concerts, according to the Facebook post.
The Manatee County Library’s Touch a Truck event will be held rain or shine, according to officials.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued Friday morning by the National Weather Service, warning storms could be strong to severe late Friday into early Saturday.
Later Friday afternoon, a high surf advisory and rip current statement were issued and will be in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Overnight Friday, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely after 2 a.m. that could bring between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain.
Rain could continue into Saturday with an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms possible between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a chance of showers after 2 p.m. The storm is expected to bring between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain. Wind gusts could reach nearly 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain also will bring chill, with Saturday expected to see a high of about 70 degrees and a low near 42. The National Weather Service predicts a high for Sunday near 59 degrees and a low around 45.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
However, north Florida is expecting a cold snap.
A freeze watch is in effect for the Jacksonville area Saturday night through Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop to around 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Pensacola is expecting a low of at 31 degrees and has been advised to watch for black ice forming Friday night into Saturday. Tallahassee is expecting lows in the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday nights.
